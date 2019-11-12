Day, Edward A. TAMPA, Fla. Edward A. Day of Venice, Fla. died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Moffitt Hospital in Tampa, following a brief illness. Born in Albany on March 18, 1950, he was the son of the late Alexander J. and Rosemary (Stemm) Day. Ed was educated at St. Patrick's, C.B.A., and SUNY Oneonta, ultimately pursuing nursing which culminated with a career in New York's mental health system. He enjoyed his leisure time entertaining friends and family at his homes on Saratoga Lake, and his cats and (later) dogs were never far from his reach. Ed traveled regularly to Hawaii, then to Florida, and eventually made his winter residence in Florida. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his brother Daniel Day. He is survived by his long-time friend Paul Macri Sr.; cousins, John Day, Eileen (Day) Raczkowski, Timothy and James Sweeney; several nieces and nephews, and his dogs Victoria and Kantsey. A celebration of life will take place at the Jacaranda West Country Club, 1901 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, Fla. at 1 p.m. on November 23. A light lunch will be served. There will also be a celebration of life in New York at a later date (spring 2020).
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019