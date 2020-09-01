Girard, Edward A. COHOES Edward A. Girard, 92 formerly of Cohoes, passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side at Van Rensselaer Manor on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Cohoes, educated in St. Joseph's School and was the son of the late Wilfred A. and Elmire Gallerie Girard. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving in World War II. He retired from General Electric in Schenectady as a powerhouse operator after 39 years of service. Ed was a parishioner of the former St. Joseph's Church, Cohoes, president of St. Joseph's Activities Club, a member of the Cohoes Senior Citizens Center, a member of the Cohoes Knights of Columbus Council #192 and sang with the Silver Tops. He enjoyed traveling, camping, singing, dancing, and watching the NY Yankees. He enjoyed and loved the City of Cohoes, its people, and their friendship. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary Jane Isabelle Girard. Survived by his daughters, Susan (Geoffrey) Whittle of Loudonville and Kathy (Kevin) Boivin of Rochester; his grandchildren, Geoffrey (Christine) Whittle, Jr., Jennifer Whittle (Roger), Laurie (David) Cook and Christine Boivin (Cathy Richardson); and his great-grandchildren, Hayden, Mary Kate Cook and Haley Clark. Brother of the Helen M. Girard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Wednesday afternoon, September 2, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. Friends who wish to remember Ed in a special way may donate to the Activities Club at the Van Rensselaer Manor in his memory. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Van Rensselaer Manor on C2 for the care given and comfort to Ed and his family especially at this difficult time. He loved the entire staff. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com
.