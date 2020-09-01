Girard, Edward A. COHOES Edward A. Girard died August 30, 2020. Service at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Call prior to service at the funeral home 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.
I have find memories of Eddie's great smile and sense of humor. Although I haven't seen him or the family for many years, you all have remained in my thoughts and prayers. God bless. Diane Santandrea Forenzo
Diane Santandrea Forenzo
September 1, 2020
Ed was always a great guy he was my ride to work when I worked at GE in the 60's i live a couple of blocks from his house on Columbia St he will be missed
Peter DeCicco
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.