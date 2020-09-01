1/
Edward A. Girard
Girard, Edward A. COHOES Edward A. Girard died August 30, 2020. Service at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Call prior to service at the funeral home 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.




Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
SEP
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
September 1, 2020
I have find memories of Eddie's great smile and sense of humor. Although I haven't seen him or the family for many years, you all have remained in my thoughts and prayers. God bless. Diane Santandrea Forenzo
Diane Santandrea Forenzo
September 1, 2020
Ed was always a great guy he was my ride to work when I worked at GE in the 60's i live a couple of blocks from his house on Columbia St he will be missed
Peter DeCicco
Friend
