Yaiser, Edward A. Jr. TROY Edward A. Yaiser Jr. 70 of Harris Rd. Troy, N.Y. died Monday morn ing March 11, 2019, at his home after a long illness. Born in Troy he was the son of Edward Yaiser Sr. and Marion LaDieu Yaiser. He was a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, and a manager at I.B.M. Endicott, N.Y. and an avid fisherman. He is survived by his son, Christopher (JoAnne) Yaiser; grandchildren, Kasey Yaiser and Danielle Yaiser; and great-grandchildren, Avery Yaiser, Perseus Frasier, Rowan Yaiser, Grayson Frasier. Sisters, Donna (John) Owens, Cheryl (John) Yaiser-Burns, Susan Vanderburgh; and brother David (Virginia) Yaiser. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at McLoughlin and Mason Funeral Home, Troy, N.Y. for friends and family. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019