Albert, Edward TROY Edward J. "Eddie" Albert, 98, a well-known local speed coach, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Eddy Heritage House. Loving father of Barbara Albert Baeringer; dear friend of Stephen and Terry Bailey of Feura Bush and Robert "Booie" Denio of Troy. Also survived by several acquaintances that meant so much to him. Friends may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Tuesday 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area, 1700 7th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. For the full obituary and condolence book see ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2019