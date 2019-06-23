Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward and Barbara Moller Winders. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Ten Broeck Mansion downtown Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Winders, Edward and Barbara Moller NEW ORLEANS, La. Edward Ehnis Winders (aka Alabama Ed, Winclemo Sr., the Blue Scythe, Bam, and Naun) and Barbara Lord Phillips/Sulzer Moller, both 76, passed away at a vacation rental in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, of carbon monoxide poisoning. They had called the city of New Orleans their home since 2011. Ed was born in Schenectady on September 16, 1942, to Gertrude "Gia" DeVarennes and Edward Felix Winders. After attending South Colonie High School, Ed received a scholarship to Boston University where he earned his B.A. He subsequently received his master's degree and Ph.D. from the State University of New York at Albany, Rockefeller College. His career was varied- serving in the Albany County Legislature and the N.Y.S. State Racing and Wagering Board, leading well known New York engineering firms, and consulting with small businesses and New York State government. Barbara was born on October 6, 1942, in Santa Monica, Calif. to Katherine and Allen Sulzer. She was the valedictorian in high school and later earned her Master's in Spanish and Communications in college. She had a long and varied career in radio, television, television production, and was a dedicated mother, a small business owner, script writer, and interpreter. She was married to Carl Max Moller Jr. in Mexico City in 1963 and later divorced in 1986 but had spent the last 14 years with her life's partner Edward. Barbara was a giver in every sense of the word and has made the world a better place, she truly made a difference, she will be sorely missed. Alabama Ed was one filled with adventure- always trying to lead the best life he could and making the world a better place. He was an excellent businessman and administrator, but after many years of working in the engineering world, found his passion in international work. He traveled to several countries, including South Africa, Indonesia and Uganda to provide voices to those working to create fledgling democracies. He was passionate about creating positive change, including creating a nonprofit, Voices for Global Change, with his partner Barbara and serving on the national board of the Salvation Army . Divergent to the bone, Ed's hobbies included boomerang collecting and throwing, amateur radio, pick-up basketball, tending to his beloved land and later on exploring the jazz and history of New Orleans. Voracious readers, Ed and Barbara found themselves often engrossed in the history of World War II and would often be seen at the New Orleans World War II museum. They fell in love with the music and culture of New Orleans, as one would assume, as Ed was the closest living relative to the founder of the city, Le Moyne de Bienville. He created superheroes his entire life, starting at a young age with the Blue Scythe and becoming Winclemo Senior and Alabama Ed through differing stages of his adulthood. However, it was his children, "Jen Jen" and "Er" that brought him the greatest joy. He was an inspiration to his kids and friends and was beloved by his family, especially his granddaughter, Violet. Barbara is survived by her brother Donald Phillips; sister Katherine Whiting; and only child and son Carl Raymond Moller, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Ed is survived by his two children, Jennifer Lynne and Edward Eric Winders; his granddaughter Violet of Nevada City and Santa Cruz, Calif.; his partner's son Carl Moller of New Orleans; his sister and brother-in-law, Dina and James Dixon and nephews Scott and Sean Dixon of Rochester. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 2-5 p.m. at the Ten Broeck Mansion in downtown Albany. No RSVP is needed. The family requests that anyone traveling abroad bring a portable carbon monoxide detector. Their memory is best served by avoiding another tragedy. Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019

