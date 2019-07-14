Peck, Edward C. Jr. REXFORD Edward C. Peck Jr., passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Albany Medical Center in loving care of his family. He was born in Great Barrington, Mass. and was the son of the late Edward C. Peck Sr. (Jane) and the late Sally Wyckoff Winne (Clyde). Edward is the beloved husband of Donna Langley-Peck; devoted father of Therese (Benjamin) Peck Brigham; beloved stepfather of Jennifer (Matthew) Fagan, Eileen (Patrick) Boyle; brother of John (Jan) Peck, Catherine (Gary) Strothenke and the late Robert Peck; half-brother of George and Richard Peck; cherished grandfather of Sarah, Joseph and Benjamin Brigham, Sean and Jack Fagan and Elle Boyle. Also survived by his nephews and niece, Philip and Danielle DiLorenzo and Christopher Osborne; his former wife Nancy Peck; extended family, friends, wonderful colleagues and students on whom he had a lasting impact. Ed was a dedicated History and English middle school teacher for 33 years at the Brittonkill Central School District, and was awarded WNYT Educator of the Week in 2004. He served as eighth grade team leader for many years and was known for his after school baseball club. Ed always finished his morning announcements with "Go out and make it a great day." He was an avid reader and accomplished author, publishing "Lincoln's Secret." Ed was a true Mets fan from 1962, and enjoyed hiking, indoor cycling, sitting by the Mohawk River and Indian Lake with his family and friends. He enjoyed visiting historic places, traveling with his family, and sailing on the Queen Mary2. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065, with a brief service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private in Benton Cemetery at Indian Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The NYOH Community Care Cancer Foundation at newyorkoncology.com/nccf or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at mmrf.org For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 14, 2019