Rafferty, Edward C. Jr. COEYMANS HOLLOW Edward C. Rafferty Jr., 87, passed away peacefully at home with his devoted daughters at his bedside on Monday, October 26, 2020, after battling Alzheimer's for a number of years. Dad was born in Albany on March 16, 1933, to the late Edward and Kathryn (McNally) Rafferty. He was raised in Albany and graduated from Philip Schuyler High School. He loved to reminisce and share many wonderful memories from growing up in the South End. After high school, he wed his high school sweetheart, Velma Mack, with whom he shared 56 happy years with until her passing in 2006. After only a couple months of marriage, he was drafted and sent to serve his country in Korea. Upon his return home, he and mom moved to Ravena to raise their three daughters. Dad will be remembered as a loving and dedicated father, supporting us in all our endeavors and always there to assist us in any way he could. He will be deeply missed but we are comforted knowing that he and mom are together again. Dad was employed at BASF in Rensselaer, formerly GAF, retiring in 1998. In retirement he and mom enjoyed traveling, with Ogunquit, Maine being a favorite spot to visit every year. Many happy vacations were spent there with close family and friends. Dad participated in a recreational program with Albany Rowing club, enjoying being out on the Hudson River. He also volunteered for many years with Albany's Habitat for Humanity as well as with St. Peter's Lifeline program. However, his most important job was being the most tender and loving caregiver to his beloved wife in her final years. Dad is survived by his daughters, Kathryn and Pamela Rafferty, and Kim Myers-Burrows (Jody); his beloved grandchildren, Amanda and Justin Myers, and Briana Borger; and cherished great-granddaughters, Cadence Spencer, Kaci and Kylie Sickles, Sophia Myers. His great-grandson, Aiden Myers, was born two days after his passing. Also survived by his twin brothers, John (Barbara) and James Rafferty as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Regina Trombley; and great-grandson Jaxson Myers. Our family wants to express our deepest thanks to his special aide Robin for the compassionate and loving care she showed dad these past few months as well as his visiting nurse, Ashanti, for her care and thoughtful assistance to us in dad's final days. Due to the current pandemic, all services were held privately at the convenience of the family. If you wish to remember dad in a special way, please consider a donation to the VFW Post 9594, c/o Jeff LaQuire, 13 Whitbeck St. Ravena, NY, 12143 or Eddy Alzheimer Services, 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY, 12047.