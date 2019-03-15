Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward C. Willey. View Sign

Willey, Edward C. MENANDS Edward C. Willey, 90, formerly of Berne, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Edward Willey and Mabel C. Diener Willey Shaver of Latham. Ed grew up on a truck farm on Old Niskayuna Road. As a young man, his best friend was a ford tractor. He graduated from Philip Schuyler High School. When farming was no longer an option, Ed went to work for W.G. Morton Co. Later he became a field supervisor for Robert A. Keasbey Co., retiring in 1992. Ed married Virginia Phelps in 1952. In 1974 they moved to Berne where they operated Willey's Greenhouses for over 25 years. Ed had many talents; he could fix and repair anything. He built a camper, two homes, a barn and several greenhouses. Ed enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling, playing cards, Bingo, and all his family and many friends. He will be remembered as a gentleman, a guy who was always ready to "lend a hand," and his sense of humor. Ed is survived by his loving wife Virginia of 66 years; son David (Elke) Willey; daughter Diane (Paul) Czarnick; grandchildren, Adam and Kyle Czarnick; and great-grandson Nolan Czarnick. Ed is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Jane) Willey, and Rodger (Janet) Willey; in-laws, Carl (Carol) Phelps, Judith Murdie, and Bill Phelps; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank our family at Atria-Shaker for all their kindness and support, and especially the staff in Life Guidance for loving and caring for Ed the last few months. Graveside burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery on Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. A memorial service celebrating Ed's life will be held in the Berne Reformed Church on Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Ed's name to the Berne Reformed Church. "Death leaves a sorrow no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal." reillyandson.com







