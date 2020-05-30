Claren, Edward "Sonny" POESTENKILL Edward "Sonny" Claren, 94, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a brief illness. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Edward George Claren and Jessie Mulson Claren; and husband for 30 years of the late Regina Kennedy Claren. He had resided in Poestenkill most of his life. He was a devoted father and friend to all who knew him. He would always put a smile on your face with his quick-witted retorts or by singing his favorite song "Everybody Loves Somebody." He was a fun-loving guy with many nicknames: Barney, Louie, the Mayor of Barberville and of course Sonny. The family cannot begin to thank the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor for the amazing care and attention they provide to the residents. Sonny loved you all. Sonny was a custodial engineer at Hudson Valley Community College for 25 years, retiring over 25 years ago, and prior to that, worked for DH Overmeyer Trucking. He was the first constable on the Town of Poestenkill Auxiliary Police. He was a life member of the VFW Post #7466 Poestenkill, American Legion in Wynantskill, an exempt fireman with the Poestenkill Fire Company and the oldest lifetime member of the Emerald Athletic Club. Sonny was a Coast Guard veteran of World War II. Survivors include his daughter, Carole (Gerald) Weaver of Troy. Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Brookside Cemetery in Barberville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Edward Claren to the Van Rensselaer Manor's Activities Department, Plant a Tree program or the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2020.