Crewell, Edward Jr. COLONIE Edward Crewell, Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Edward was the second of three children born to the late Helen Herbert Crewell and Edward Crewell Sr. on May 21, 1943. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia A. Crewell of Albany and Rita Crewell Stevens (husband Craig Stevens) of Niskayuna; his daughters, Debbie Ann Crewell Charron (husband Norman Charron) of Colonie and Joanna Crewell; stepdaughters, Elaine Barnett of Florida and the late Mandy Lynn Barnett. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Edward and Kathleen Charron; one great-grandchild; and his constant feline companion, Freddie. Edward, also know as "Big Foot", was a devoted father, grandfather, loving brother and loyal friend. He was a hard worker from childhood on, whether helping the milkman or delivering newspapers. He had a passion for cars, both fixing them and drag racing where he won many trophies as a young man. Ed started his own successful waste disposal service, drove long distance trucks and worked in the paving industry in later years. In more recent years, health issues prevented him from doing many of the things he loved to do. Despite his challenges, he maintained a positive spirit and loved having his family and pets around him. Edward was lovingly cared for by his devoted daughter Debbie Ann and husband Norman until his passing. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Edward's family on Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019