Edward D. Hussey
Hussey, Edward D. COHOES Edward D. Hussey passed away on November 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Paul J. Hussey and Sandra J. Gleason Martin. Survivors include his children, Colin E. (Xainna Sun) Hussey, and Erin (Rodrigo) Calderon; and siblings, Christine Martin, Nancy Whitman and Paul Hussey. Edward is survived by five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit with Edward's family on Wednesday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, 510 Pawling Ave., Troy. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated. Online condolences at ddpurcell.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2020.
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
