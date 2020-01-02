O'Donnell, Edward D. "Gig" DENVER, Colo. Edward D. O'Donnell, "Gig," passed away with loved ones at his side on December 28, 2019. Edward was born on September 9, 1954 to Edward and Anne (Gisotti) O'Donnell and grew up in Guilderland. He graduated from SUNY Albany in 1976 and spent his career with IBM in procurement leadership roles for 42 years until his retirement in 2018. He traveled the world and lived in many cities, but he always referred to the Capital Region as his home. Edward was predeceased by his parents and leaves behind his cherished wife, Tracy; two daughters, Lindsay and Sydney O'Donnell; his loving sister, Christina O'Donnell (Ted); and brother, John O'Donnell (Debbie). He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, their families; as well as many dear friends. Family always remained a top priority for him. Ed had an amazing ability to connect with all types of people. Although he was a talented professional, he was well-known for his sense of humor and ability to entertain family and friends at every opportunity that availed itself including some dance moves that brought delight to any event. He also had an appreciation for old architecture and loved remodeling his many properties, a skill that he learned from his father and grandfather, both of whom were carpenters. Every restoration project was a new adventure. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, boating, and cookouts. He also took pride in looking sharp. He will be greatly missed. Life will not be the same without him. Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave, Guilderland. Interment will follow the Mass in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020