Penk, Edward David JOHNSONVILLE Edward David Penk, age 79 of Johnsonville, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. David, as he preferred to be called, was born in the city of Troy and was the son of the late Edward and Winifred (Craver) Penk. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 26 years, from 1959 until 1985, and was honorably discharged with the rank of chief petty officer. David also was employed by Wolferts Roost Country Club for fourteen years. He had a great gift of gab and considered everyone a friend. He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Hotaling) Penk; his sons, Timothy, Edward, David, and Daniel (Marie); daughter-in-law, Kathy Penk; stepson, Douglas (Jane) Dugan; stepdaughters, Denise (David) Lang and Pamela (John) Sadlowski; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Pelton; brother, Raymond (Veronica) Penk; several nieces and nephews and his canine son Rocket. He was preceded in death by his son Raymond. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations, in his memory, may be made to the Hoosic Valley Rescue Squad, 1448 NY-40 Schaghticoke, NY, 12154, Johnsonville Volunteer Fire Company, 5 River Road, Johnsonville, NY, 12094 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message for David's family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020