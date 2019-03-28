Babyak, Edward E. Sr. TROY Edward E. "Ed" Babyak Sr., 93 of Viewpoint Drive and former Lansingburgh resident, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born on September 7, 1925, in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Ignot and Mary Rencskovsky Babyak; and the beloved husband for 67 years to Marion H. Hoffman Babyak, who passed away on February 17, 2014. He was a graduate of Cohoes High School, Class of 1942 and Siena College where he earned his bachelor's degree in sociology. Mr. Babyak served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was awarded the Aircrewman Insignia, the American Theatre Medal, Victory Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Medal. Ed retired from the New York State Division of the Budget in Albany where he had been employed for over 20 years. He had previously been employed with the family business, Babyak's Grill on Saratoga Avenue in Cohoes. Mr. Babyak was a member and served as past grand knight of the Waterford Knights of Columbus; served on the Board of Directors of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the construction of the St. Joseph's Provincial House in Latham; served as a coach at Lansingburgh Little League; was a member of the CCHS Men's Club, assisted in the concession stand and was a chaperone with the CCHS Ski Club; was an avid golfer and member of the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes; was the founding father of the "Grizzly Ski Club"; and was a communicant at St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh where he was also an usher, counter, Holy Name Society member, bowling league member, helped in the kitchen, was a member of the Bingo Committee, assisted with the Bazaar and just about anything else that was going on at both the church and School. He was proud to have taken part in the Leatherstocking Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Devoted father of Edward "Ned" (Jackie) Babyak Jr. of Bristol, R.I., Gretchen (the late, Jack) LaFleur of Troy and R.Carey (Nancy) Babyak of Seabrook, N.H.; brother of the late Albert Babyak; cherished grandfather of Edward "Ned" (Corinna) Babyak III of Mansfield, Mass., Gretchen (Thomas) Hayes of Wilton, Conn., R. Carey (Dana) Babyak II of Hampton, N.H., and Daryl (Sara) Babyak of York, Maine; adored great-grandfather of Emerson, Harper, Wyatt, Ryder, Caroline and Tommy; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial Mass on Saturday, March 30, at 9 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. At Edward's request there will be no calling hours. Interment with military honors was held in St. John's Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, c/o St. Augustine's Church, 25 - 115th St., Troy, NY, 12182. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. Please express online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary