Borowski, Edward F. ALBANY Edward Francis Borowski passed away peacefully at his home on April 12, 2020, with his beloved wife Violet at his side. Born in Niskayuna on June 23, 1929, he was the son of Ignatious Borowski and Helen Lalak Borowski Kmieciak. Edward volunteered twice for military service. He enlisted in the Marines after World War II had ended but before the peace treaty was signed. He left the Marines early with the stipulation he serve in the Reserves for ten years, unless he served on active duty, which he did when he enlisted in the Navy. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School under the GI Bill of Rights. After leaving the military, he was an Ed-of-all-trades, working as a police officer, mechanical inspector and mail handler. He and his brother, William, were avid fans of Union College football games and were members of the Elks Lodge. During his retirement, he and his beloved wife Violet were snowbirds, spending the winter months in sunny Florida, where they loved playing slot machines at casinos. His hobbies included crossword puzzles, reading and drawing. Gifted with a sly, Jonathan Winters-like wit, Ed could spin the most mundane situation into comedic gold. But his stories of being stationed in Japan during the Korean War and serving aboard an aircraft carrier were unforgettable, such as when he was asked to stand guard near a forbidding Japanese forest armed only with a billy club. Ed's misfortunes were a source of amusement to his children, such as when he stepped into a puddle of water during a lightning storm, getting an unexpected jolt; when he deftly distracted a rattlesnake with his coat while exiting his workplace in Florida; and when he hung on for dear life after he erroneously believed one of his sons had knocked a ladder out from under his feet as he was climbing into a carport attic. He had a lifelong admiration for bottled beer, and a lifelong disdain for a certain political party which he believed did nothing to help the average Joe. Among his many talents, the sharp-eyed Ed was blessed with an uncanny ability to spot wild game while driving on the I-90 thruway, often to the horror of his passengers. Edward is survived by the love of his life, wife Violet Borowski; children, Michele (Lee) Norvitz, Margo (Joe) Mau, Robert (Annette) Borowski, Allison Kelly, and Brian Borowski; stepchildren, Jacqueline Cesare Farrell, Lawrence Cesare, Vincent Cesare and Michael Cesare (deceased). He has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the brother of William Borowski (deceased). We would like to thank Colleen, Desiree, Valerie and Monica for their loving care of our father. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the American Red Cross.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2020