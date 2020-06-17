Burnham, Edward F. Sr. LOUDONVILLE Edward F. Burnham Sr., 76 of Loudonville, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Edward was born in Marlborough, Mass., on November 3, 1943. He was the son of the late Harold and Ruth (Merrill) Burnham. He was the devoted husband of Mary Lee (Szesnat) Burnham. They were married for 55 loving years. Edward was raised in Vermont, New Hampshire and settled in Loudonville, where he married the love of his life, Mary Lee "Mugs." He raised his children to be hard working, honest, and generous. Today it shows how amazing he was as a father. Ed graduated from Shaker High School in Latham in 1961. He worked most of his career at RH List Construction, Inc. where he worked for 35 years until he retired. He then spent most of his time with Mary Lee at home enjoying his family and relaxing with his favorite TV programs In addition to his wife, Mary Lee, Edward is survived by his children, Lori, Ned, Matt, Jeff (Nikki) and Jay (Andrea). Ed is also survived by two amazing grandchildren, Isabelle and Jason; brothers, Timmy and Carl, many brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews whom he loved, and loved to joke with. He was predeceased by his brothers, Billy, Johnny and David. Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., on Friday, June 19, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, followed by a memorial Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. Please note: gathering size, at the church and funeral home will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of both locations. The family requests that donations be made to Operation Smile in lieu of flowers. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.