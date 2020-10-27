Caputo, Edward F. ALBANY Edward Francis Caputo, 91, passed away peacefully at Teresian House on Friday, October 23, 2020. Ed was born in Fort Edward on July 1, 1929, the son of James and Bertha King Caputo. After graduating from Fort Edward High School, Ed attended Siena College. It was while working part-time at Central Market in Albany that he met Mae Carcia, the result of the matchmaking of Mae's mother Anna. They continued their courtship throughout Ed's service in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, marrying at St. Anthony's Church on July 13, 1952. After returning from the service, Ed used his bookkeeping skills working for various businesses throughout his career, including McKinney Steel, Panzieri-Henderson, and others. Always a hard worker, he often took numerous side jobs to support his growing family. Later in life, Ed worked as a code enforcement officer for the City of Albany, retiring at age 65. Ed always enjoyed travel, and loved telling stories of his early cross-country adventures on the road. This love of travel continued through frequent trips with Mae, both on their own and on numerous group bus trips. He loved history and equally enjoyed sharing his knowledge of historical facts with his kids and grandkids. Ed loved games and puzzles and passed this passion on to his family. His grandkids especially would look forward to their card games with Pa. He loved watching old movies and television shows and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. Ed was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Mae, who passed away in 2017. Ed is survived by his sister, Lillian Fazio; and his children: Carolann Tymann (Jeffrey), Theresa Scandurra (Joseph), James Caputo (Rhondalaine), Anita Weklar (Patrick), and Jean Caputo-Renteria (Jose). He also leaves his cherished grandchildren: Gina Norfleet (James), Joseph Scandurra (Elizabeth), Terra Scandurra, Matthew Tymann (Nadia), Christina and Kyle Caputo, Joseph Fremante (Elizabeth), Julia Kapas (Joseph) and Olivia and Tessa Weklar. His beloved great-grandchildren include: Arieanna, Dominic, and Nicholas Norfleet, Nina, Isabelle, and Francesca Scandurra, Tabitha Tymann and Sophia Kapas. Ed will also be mourned by several nieces, nephews, and family friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Teresian House, where Ed spent his last year in comfort and happiness, for their loving and dedicated care. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Tuesday, October 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Wednesday, October 28, at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave. (Father John Bradley Way), Albany, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the Hunter Avenue parking lot; masks and social distancing are required; 150 visitors at a time will be allowed in the church. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. If you wish to contribute in Ed's name, please send a donation to the Teresian House, 200 Washington Avenue Ext., Albany, NY, 12203 or to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com