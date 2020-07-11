Kuentzel, Edward F. WATERVLIET Edward F. "Ned" Kuentzel, age 86, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, with his loving wife of 55 years, Mary, by his side. Born in Green Island on March 15, 1934, Ned was the son of the late Clarence and Marcella (Brothers) Kuentzel. He was raised in Green Island where he was a graduate of the Heatly School and later enlisted the U.S. Army to serve his country. Ned was employed for 43 years by the former Behr Manning Company, now Saint Gobain, in Watervliet from where he retired as a production control supervisor. Ned enjoyed league bowling and participated in both state and national tournaments. He also enjoyed horse racing and visiting different race tracks, especially Saratoga and Gulfstream Park in Florida; golfing in the senior league at Frear Park and shooting darts at the Ukrainian Club in Watervliet. He and Mary enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod, Maine, Myrtle Beach, S.C. and, in their retirement years, Florida to visit with family. Ned will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his dedication to his family and for his skills at gardening, especially for producing amazing and delicious two pound plus tomatoes which he grew from seedling plants. He will be missed by everyone whose heart he touched. He was the beloved husband of Mary A. (Ruping) Kuentzel; dear brother of the late Dorothea (Dodo) Kuentzel, Harold Kuentzel (Lillian) and Janet Wilson (Donald); cherished uncle of Donna MacAllister, Ann Marie Barna (John "Dick"), Shirley Isabelle (Douglas), Edward J. Ruping (Kathleen) and Patricia "Trish" Keller (Scott) and the late Barbara Wilson, William Kuentzel (Pat) and Kathy Gapp. He is also survived by many grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews. A funeral Mass for Ned will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 25th Street and 7th Avenue, Watervliet. The Rite of Committal and interment will be held privately. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Ned's family on Sunday from 3 until 6 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. In lieu of customary remembrances and in recognition of the care given to Ned and his family, donations, in his memory, may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com
to leave a message of condolence and for driving directions.