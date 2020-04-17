Phelan, Edward F. TROY Edward F. "Ned" Phelan, 92 of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully on April 14, 2020, at his residence. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John and Helen Noonan Phelan; and the devoted husband of the late Jeanne VanBuskirk Phelan who passed in 1994. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Jack, William, Thomas and Charlie. Ned was a graduate of La Salle Institute and was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a corpsmen. He worked as a senior lab technician and shift leader for G.E. Silicone in Waterford, and retired after 44 years of faithful service. While employed at G.E. Edward was granted, along with a co-worker, a United Sates and European patent for a silicone product useful in absorption of oil spills. He was a lifelong member of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Survivors include his beloved daughter and caretaker Judith Christensen (Larry), his daughters, Patricia Biebernitz (Bob), and Deborah Lanzillo (Tony); his sons, Edward J. Phelan (Kathy), Brian Phelan (Nancy), John Phelan (Kathy) and Paul Phelan (Sue); and his grandchildren: Corey and Adam Christensen, Carrie Phelan, Eric Bebernitz, Kelly Phelan, Lauren Colling, Ryan Phelan, Nicholas Lanzillo, Bridget Phelan, Emily Lanzillo, Matthew Phelan, Meghan Phelan, Patrick Phelan, Joey and Julia Phelan. Edward also had six great-grandchildren; and fur children, Maggie and Dominic who were always by his side. A special thank you to Edward's compassionate and caring aides, Tanya Hyra, and Jackie Austin. Edward had many hobbies. He loved his cars, especially his Cadillac and Mustang. Fox News and Talk Radio were a staple in his home. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 17, 2020