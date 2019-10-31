Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward G. "Ned" Clement Jr.. View Sign Service Information Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home 28 Elm Street Bucksport , ME 04416 (207)-469-3177 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home 28 Elm Street Bucksport , ME 04416 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clement, Edward "Ned" G. Jr. PROSPECT, Maine Edward "Ned" G. Clement Jr., 76 of Prospect, passed peacefully at his home on October 28, 2019. Born on March 2, 1943, in Tampa, Fla., he was the son of the late Edward G. and Mildred E. (Stiles) Clement Sr. Grace Ronchie asked Ned to take a leap and marry her with a leap year card. He accepted and they were married on September 10, 1988, in Jamestown, R.I. Throughout his lifetime, Ned was a civil engineer, owned his own construction company and worked for the Army Corp of Engineers. He was proud to own the company that built the Skyline residential buildings in Syracuse. While working for the Army Corp of Engineers, he loved that he was able to travel extensively along the East Coast of the United States and in Puerto Rico. Ned had a lifelong love of boats and enjoyed working on them, building his first one at the age of 15. He collected pocket watches and had a passion for animals. He volunteered at the Bucksport Animal Shelter and was a past assistant manager at the facility. Ned belonged to the Blue Hill Pistol and Riffle Club along with the Bucksport Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by his loving wife Grace of Prospect; daughter, Taylor Walsh and her husband Patrick of Middletown, Conn.; two granddaughters, Rachel and Stephanie Duckworth of Connecticut; five brothers, Robert Clement, James Clement and his wife Maryann, Thomas Clement and his wife Judy, Raymond Clement, Daniel Clement and his wife Celia all of New York; three brothers-in-law, Keith, Kenneth and Donald Ronchie all of Rhode Island; many nieces and nephews; along with his friends at Bookstacks and their cat Leo, whom was Ned's best friend. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home, 28 Elm St., Bucksport, Maine. Donations may be made in Ned's memory to the Bucksport Animal Shelter, Building Fund, P.O. Box X, Bucksport, ME, 04416.



