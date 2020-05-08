Collette, Edward G. Sr. FREMONT, N.H. Edward G. Collette Sr., 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Colonial Poplin Nursing Home in Fremont, N.H. Born and raised in Waterford, the son of the late Edward and Mary Roberts Collette, he resided in Colonie from 1969 until moving to New Hampshire in 2015. Ed served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War and was a 1958 graduate of Siena College. He had been employed as an accountant by the former Bendix Corporation in Green Island for 30 years, retiring in 1980. A lifelong, devout Catholic, he had been a communicant of the former St. Anne's Church in Waterford and St. Ambrose Church in Latham. Ed truly adored his wife and family. He loved to entertain friends and family with a song by the piano and a Bailey's on the rocks in his hand. "Poppa" was known for always having a bag of Peanut M&Ms for the kids and he was quite a jokester, taking pure delight in making people laugh. He will truly be missed, as will his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes. He was the beloved and devoted husband of 72 years of Marion Seney Collette; loving father of Edward (Cheryl) Collette of Dallas, Ga. and the late Renee (husband William survives) Keating; cherished grandfather of Deanna (Robert) Seccareccio of Derry, N.H., Todd (Rachel) Keating of Highland Park, Ill., Drew (William) Keating of Hampstead, N.H. and Samantha Collette of Dallas, Ga.; and proud great-grandfather of Tyler, Jake, Lily and Elissa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be in the family lot in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford. There will be a celebration of Ed's life at a later date when regulations on gathering are lifted. Contributions, in memory of Ed, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2020.