Edward G. Collette
1924 - 2020
Collette, Edward G. Sr. FREMONT, N.H. Edward G. Collette Sr., 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Colonial Poplin Nursing Home in Fremont, N.H. Born and raised in Waterford, the son of the late Edward and Mary Roberts Collette, he resided in Colonie from 1969 until moving to New Hampshire in 2015. Ed served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War and was a 1958 graduate of Siena College. He had been employed as an accountant by the former Bendix Corporation in Green Island for 30 years, retiring in 1980. A lifelong, devout Catholic, he had been a communicant of the former St. Anne's Church in Waterford and St. Ambrose Church in Latham. Ed truly adored his wife and family. He loved to entertain friends and family with a song by the piano and a Bailey's on the rocks in his hand. "Poppa" was known for always having a bag of Peanut M&Ms for the kids and he was quite a jokester, taking pure delight in making people laugh. He will truly be missed, as will his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes. He was the beloved and devoted husband of 72 years of Marion Seney Collette; loving father of Edward (Cheryl) Collette of Dallas, Ga. and the late Renee (husband William survives) Keating; cherished grandfather of Deanna (Robert) Seccareccio of Derry, N.H., Todd (Rachel) Keating of Highland Park, Ill., Drew (William) Keating of Hampstead, N.H. and Samantha Collette of Dallas, Ga.; and proud great-grandfather of Tyler, Jake, Lily and Elissa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be in the family lot in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford. There will be a celebration of Ed's life at a later date when regulations on gathering are lifted. Contributions, in memory of Ed, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.






Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
518-273-0042
May 9, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of Ed's passing. We have many wonderful memories of him and will miss him. May the love of family surround you and give you strength in the days ahead.
The Lansing Family
May 8, 2020
Ed was the kindest man I no. His favorite show was Everyone loves Raymond. I worked for Fox Den and he made me smile every day. We would talk about the show the night before. He was always so pleasant and took very good care of his wife Marion. RIP Ed❤
Darleen Harwood
Friend
May 8, 2020
I'm sending sincere sympathy for the passing of Ed, he will be missed by all. He was such a caring man and clearly had such love and dedication toward his wife and family. I have been caring for Ed since his admission to Colonial Poplin. It's sad to see him taken away like this, he was comfortable and at peace. Love, kim Letourneau, LPN
Kim Letourneau
Friend
May 8, 2020
Ed was a bright spot in my outside sales calls. He was always smiling and happy. We had many great conversations and laughs. I met him around 1981 or so when he worked for Ashline Plumbing. My condolences to his wife Marion and the family. Ed loved his family very much. He was very proud of them. I am fortunate to have known him.
Ken Mortensen
Friend
May 7, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the whole Collette family during this difficult time.
Aaron Deyermond
Friend
May 7, 2020
Ed will always have special
Place in my heart ...always smiling! Were happy we had him at FoxDen. My heartfelt sympathy for your loss
Lynne Connolly
May 6, 2020
To all of Eds Family: I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
