Lynch, Edward G. COLONIE Edward G. Lynch, age 86, passed away peacefully at his residence on April 9, 2020. He was born in Albany on July 21, 1933, the son of the late George and Joan (Hodoroski) Lynch. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years Margaret Shultz Lynch on February 7, 2019; two brothers: Robert and Thomas; and his sister-in-law Pamela. Edward was honorably discharged from the Navy, after serving during the Korean War. He was involved in politics, Boy Scouts and Little League and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was the loving father of the late Edward Lynch, Jr., the late Michael Lynch, Susan (the late Dave) LeMorta, Steven (the late Karen) Lynch, Kathleen (Jim) O'Sullivan, Lori (Shawn) White and Tracey (Dave) Scott; cherished grandfather of Gina, David and Kristi LeMorta, Michelle Lynch, Stephanie Lynch, Colleen and Kellie O'Sullivan, Jeremy, Griffin and Connor White, Danielle, Kiersten and the late Amanda Scott. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren, four nieces and two nephews. All services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to a . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020