Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward G. Ryman. View Sign

Ryman, Edward G. ALBANY Edward G. Ryman, 62, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Jamaica, Queens, he was the son of Cecil and Mary Lomino Ryman. Ed moved to the Albany area where he retired as a senior investigator for New York State Education Department. Ed served as a lieutenant in the National Guard and enjoyed being a Yoga instructor. Edward is survived by his wife Nko Lea (Ali-Napo) Ryman; sisters, Judy (late Richard, Jr.) Cleary and Marylou (Robert) Bailly; brother Michael (Lisa); and many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Thursday, April 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Society, 405 Washington Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send a memorial contribution in Ed's name to either UUWeekend at Silver Bay Scholarship Fund at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany, 405 Washington Ave, Albany, NY, 12206; or The Dick North Memorial Fund at the Shambhala Meditation Center of Albany. To provide meditation courses free to all. To share a memory online, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit







Ryman, Edward G. ALBANY Edward G. Ryman, 62, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Jamaica, Queens, he was the son of Cecil and Mary Lomino Ryman. Ed moved to the Albany area where he retired as a senior investigator for New York State Education Department. Ed served as a lieutenant in the National Guard and enjoyed being a Yoga instructor. Edward is survived by his wife Nko Lea (Ali-Napo) Ryman; sisters, Judy (late Richard, Jr.) Cleary and Marylou (Robert) Bailly; brother Michael (Lisa); and many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Thursday, April 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Society, 405 Washington Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send a memorial contribution in Ed's name to either UUWeekend at Silver Bay Scholarship Fund at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany, 405 Washington Ave, Albany, NY, 12206; or The Dick North Memorial Fund at the Shambhala Meditation Center of Albany. To provide meditation courses free to all. To share a memory online, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Funeral Home McVeigh Funeral Home

208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

(518) 489-0188 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close