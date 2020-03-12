Gladney, Edward COEYMANS HOLLOW Edward Gladney, 69, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was the son of the late James and Etta Gladney. Eddie retired after 44 years of service with the Ravena News Herald. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Eck Gladney; children, Michele Oravsky, Edward Gladney, Melissa Oravsky and Gabriel Gladney; siblings, Bonita Patel, Jerome Gladney, Ertha Mineo, Barbara Baxter and Sandra Sierra; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Edward was predeceased by his brother James Gladney, Jr.; and sisters, Leslie Gladney and Loretta Kelly. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Edward may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2020