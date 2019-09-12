Hills, Edward H. MENANDS Edward H. Hills, 88, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Detroit on August 11, 1931, he was the son of the late George "Pappa" Hills and Constance "Nanny" Iddings. He grew up in Highland Park, Mich. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from Wayne State University in Detroit. He was the director at N.Y.S. Vocational Rehabilitation Workshops in Albany and executive director at Skills Unlimited in Oakdale, N.Y. Ed shared the love for cars and camping with his wife and children. He encouraged education and faith and enjoyed history, philosophy, writing and classical music. He was a Christian Scientist. Ed is survived by his five children, Cheryl (William) Patterson, Heidi (John) Hills-Hatton, Robin (Charlie) Hills, Jonathan (Laurette) Hills and Tracey Hills; his grandchildren, Wallace (Sarah) Patterson and Meghan Hatton; and his great-granddaughter, Rose Patterson. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Beverly A. (Barron) Hills. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 12, 2019