Myers, Edward H. NASSAU Edward H. Myers, 69 of Nassau, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Albany on November 24, 1950, Edward was the son of the late Margaret and Alfred Myers. Ed retired from the Albany Housing Authority and was also the owner of Riverside Upholstery, doing what he loved for over 40 years. Survivors include his loving wife, Linda; his father-in-law, James; his son, Edward Jr.; and his daughter, Angel (Michael) Stein. He was a very proud papa to his two grandsons, Thomas and Ethan, whom he absolutely adored. Many siblings, nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2020