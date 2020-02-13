Springer, Edward H. ALBANY Edward H. Springer, "Papa," 86, passed away at the Albany Stratton V.A. Medical Center on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and went on to become a butcher extraordinaire, retiring to care for his wife, Barbara when she became ill. Along with his wife, he was predeceased by his daughter, Laurie Springer Brandon. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Springer; son, James Springer; grandsons, TJ Springer and Erik Van Wely; great-grandsons, Dylan and Jacob Springer; their mom, Jamie Mcconkey; son-in-law, Martin Brandon and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank nieces, Kim and Wendy Molle and son-in-law, Marty for all of the help and support they provided over the past several years. Thank you to the staff at the Albany County Nursing Home for their patience and to the V.A. seventh floor B wing staff for making his final days as comfortable as possible. At Papa's request, there will be no services, however to honor him, we will be eating pounds of bacon for the next few weeks and when trout season starts this spring, we will take Papa fishing one last time.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020