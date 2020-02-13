Edward H. Springer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward H. Springer.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Obituary
Send Flowers

Springer, Edward H. ALBANY Edward H. Springer, "Papa," 86, passed away at the Albany Stratton V.A. Medical Center on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and went on to become a butcher extraordinaire, retiring to care for his wife, Barbara when she became ill. Along with his wife, he was predeceased by his daughter, Laurie Springer Brandon. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Springer; son, James Springer; grandsons, TJ Springer and Erik Van Wely; great-grandsons, Dylan and Jacob Springer; their mom, Jamie Mcconkey; son-in-law, Martin Brandon and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank nieces, Kim and Wendy Molle and son-in-law, Marty for all of the help and support they provided over the past several years. Thank you to the staff at the Albany County Nursing Home for their patience and to the V.A. seventh floor B wing staff for making his final days as comfortable as possible. At Papa's request, there will be no services, however to honor him, we will be eating pounds of bacon for the next few weeks and when trout season starts this spring, we will take Papa fishing one last time.

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.