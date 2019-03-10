Herbert, Edward ALBANY Edward J. "Ed" Herbert, 61 of Albany, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at home. Born in Albany on January 4, 1958, Ed went to Sage College and most recently worked at Ragonese Deli for the past eight years. In his early years, Ed enjoyed art and especially drawing, and in his spare time enjoyed fishing and was an avid reader of history books. His compassion for others, and his sense of humor and dry wit will truly be missed. He leaves behind his mother, Carol Herbert; five sisters, Carolyn Herbert, Diana Herbert, Charlotte Herbert, Mary Peck, and Darlene Herbert; and several nieces and nephews including Andre Torres, who held a special place in Ed's heart. He was predeceased by his father Edward Herbert; and three brothers, David Herbert, Donald Herbert, and Joey Herbert. Ed will forever be loved and missed. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed's family on Wednesday, March 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St. Albany. A service celebrating Ed's life will immediately follow at 3 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019