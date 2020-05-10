Edward J. Bridgeford
Bridgeford, Edward J. SELKIRK Edward J. Bridgeford Jr., 90, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Veterans Hospital in Albany due to complications of COVID-19. He had been a resident of the Teresian House for several years. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the proprietor of Ed's Variety Store in Selkirk and then Bridgeford Hardware in Albany for many years. Ed was predeceased by his wife Marie; and son Charles. He is survived by his children: Dianne (Dennis) Schaffer, Donna (Ted) Minissale, Joseph (Paula) Bridgeford and Edward (Pam) Bridgeford III; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Edward may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.






Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr Bridgeford's passing.He was a good man.Our best to his family.
Lea Miller
Friend
May 10, 2020
Please accept my loving condolences at this time of loss. I was so fond of this wonderful man . You are all in my thoughts.
Margaret King
Friend
