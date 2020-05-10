Bridgeford, Edward J. SELKIRK Edward J. Bridgeford Jr., 90, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Veterans Hospital in Albany due to complications of COVID-19. He had been a resident of the Teresian House for several years. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the proprietor of Ed's Variety Store in Selkirk and then Bridgeford Hardware in Albany for many years. Ed was predeceased by his wife Marie; and son Charles. He is survived by his children: Dianne (Dennis) Schaffer, Donna (Ted) Minissale, Joseph (Paula) Bridgeford and Edward (Pam) Bridgeford III; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Edward may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.