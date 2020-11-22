Bucci, Edward J. LATHAM Edward J. Bucci, 87 of Latham, the beloved husband of Margaret M. "Marge" Bucci, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany on March 19, 1933, he was the son of the late John A. and Mary (Fitzgerald) Bucci. He grew up in South Albany and attended St. Ann's Grammar School and Christian Brothers Academy. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Siena College in 1955. Shortly after graduation, he entered military service, proudly serving overseas in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957, then in the Army Reserve until 1961. Edward married Margaret M. Smith on May 17, 1958, and together they enjoyed over 62 years of marriage. Besides having three children of their own, they unselfishly opened their home to nine foster children. In the 1960s, he worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance, and later as a sales representative for two national companies before returning to state service at the Department of Transportation until his retirement in the late '90s. Ed was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville where he was a very active member as an usher, Sunday school teacher and also was instrumental in starting Bingo. He was a former member of the Colonie Elks Lodge and the Knights of Columbus. Ed was an avid reader but above all else, he thoroughly loved his family, his yard and his chocolates. In addition to his beloved wife Marge, Ed is survived by his loving children, Joanne (Alan) Ross, Patti (Richard) Kosakowski and Tom (Sheila) Bucci; his adoring grandchildren, Kristi (Dave) Prince, Casey Ryan, Karli Bucci, and Jack Ross; and his cherished great-granddaughter Laiken Prince. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, November 25, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville with Reverend Michael Farano officiating. There will be no calling hours. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn at all times while in the church, social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to, and the family will not be having a receiving line. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed may be made to Siena College "Education for a Lifetime," 515 Loudon Rd., Loudonville, NY, 12211. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.