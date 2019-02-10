Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY
Burnash, Edward J. III EAST GREENBUSH Edward J. Burnash III, 72 of East Greenbush, died Thursday, February 7, 2019, at home. Edward was born in Albany. He was a conductor for Conrail Railroad before retiring. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Edward enjoyed spending his time outdoors and being with his family. He loved watching wrestling, Nascar, westerns and hanging out with his cat Cowboy. Predeceased by his sister Edna Fischer; and granddaughter Mariah Terrell. Edward is survived by his wife, Veronica C. (Rickes) Pasqualino; four daughters, Kimberly R. Burnash, Chantelle (Marcus) Berry, Vincenza Pasqualino and Francesca Pasqualino; and one son, Edward J. (Chantel) Burnash IV. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Shanell Berry, A'Mya Berry, Gabriella Berry, Omari Terrell, and Lauren Burnash. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, from Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer, NY. Friends may call in the funeral home Saturday from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 10, 2019
