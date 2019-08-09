Connor, Edward J. ALBANY Edward Joseph Connor, 75, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Albany on March 19, 1944, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Rosemary McDonnell Connor; and was the beloved husband of 50 years of Mary-Jane D. Howe Connor. Ed was a lifelong resident of Albany. He graduated from St. Margaret Mary Grammar School and Cardinal McCloskey High School. He graduated from both Hudson Valley Community College and Castleton State College, where he played baseball. He later received his master's degree from The College of Saint Rose. Ed was a fifth grade school teacher for the Watervliet City School District for over 35 years. He began his career at School 9 and later taught at the Watervliet Elementary School, retiring in 2000. He was also employed at the Parish of Mater Christi and School (formerly St. Catherine of Siena Church and School) for over 43 years as a custodian and parish assistant. He enjoyed gardening, vacationing with his family at Lake George, supporting his kids in their sports and activities, and attending his beloved grandchildren's events. He and his wife Jane were season ticket holders for over 30 years for R.P.I. hockey, and Ed was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Green Bay Packers fan. He and Jane enjoyed traveling the East coast (without flying!) and he was a neighborhood fixture for over 50 years on John David Lane in Albany. He was the proud companion of his late dogs, Sparky, Murphy and Jasper. Ed's Catholic faith was a very important part of his life, and he was a committed and active parishioner. In addition to his beloved wife Jane, he was the devoted father of Edward J. (Jennifer) Connor III of Stow, Mass. and Anne (Thomas) Frame of Albany; proud grandfather of Jessica A. Flynn, Sean E. Connor and Brynn R. Connor; son-in-law of the late Charles and Loretta DeLollo Howe; brother-in-law of Ann Riley and the late John R. Riley of Wellesley, Mass.; and dear friend of the late Paul A. Makowski, formerly of Albany. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The funeral will be on Monday at 10 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 11 a.m. in The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his nephew, Reverend Edward M. Riley. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mater Christi School, 35 Hurst Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 9, 2019