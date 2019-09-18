deLuccia, Edward J. RENSSELAER Edward J. deLuccia, 73, passed away with family in attendance at home on September 16, 2019. Born in Cambridge, Mass., he was the son of the late Edward E. and Rita deLuccia; and the husband for 45 years of Kathy Purcell deLuccia. Ed graduated from Bates College and Suffolk University and attended AIB in preparation for his work as a certified trust and financial advisor in banking. Ed served as a U.S. Army reservist. He was an avid New England Patriots football fan. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his beloved niece, Robin (Larry) May and their family, Katelyn (Scott), and Megan (Ian). Cherished Papa of Lucas; brother-in-law of Peggy (Jerry) Fournier, Maureen (Bill) Denig, and Colleen (Mike) Frey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. The funeral will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, 510 Pawling Ave. at Parkview Ct., Troy and at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 18, 2019