McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Augustine's Church
25 115th Street
Troy, NY
Edward J. Doin Sr.

Edward J. Doin Sr. Obituary
Doin, Edward J. Sr. TROY Edward J. Doin Sr. died peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, surrounded by his four children. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Ernest Doin and Mary Brown Doin. Raised and educated in Troy, he served proudly in the United States Army. Ed worked at the Ford Motor Company plant in Green Island, N.Y. Ed enjoyed soaking up the sunshine in his backyard with his transistor radio blasting '70s music, going to the Halfmoon Diner with his brother and friends, hanging out by the grill with his son having red wine and steaks, family trips to Glass Lake with Esther and his kids, eating a pound of spaghetti, attending Mass and social functions at Van Rensselaer Manor, telling everyone he loved "you're the best," and especially spending time with his grandchildren with one million kisses at each goodbye. Thank you to the nurses, aides and staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor for helping take care of him as he lovingly referred to them as "the girls." Survivors include his five children, Deborah Doin of Watervliet, Kathleen Pepper (James) of Clifton Park, Karen Frost (Arthur) of Poestenkill, Adrienne Doin of Petersburg, Edward Doin Jr. (Stephanie) of Troy; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother James Doin (Sandra) of Troy. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, at St. Augustine's Church, 25 115th Street, Troy. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Donations in memory of his grandson Joseph may be made to www.joyfromjoseph.com. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
