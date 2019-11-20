|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Greene Sr..
|
|
Calling hours
View Map
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:15 AM
Greene, Edward J. Sr. GLENMONT Edward J. Greene Sr., 88, formerly of Glen Avenue in Amsterdam, and more recently of Van Allen Senior Apartments in Glenmont, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born in Boston on September 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Nora (Flaherty) Greene. He received his education in the Boston school system, his B.S. from Massachusetts State Teacher's College, and his M.S. degree from the State University of New York at Albany. He was employed as a special education teacher for 30 years in the Greater Amsterdam School District. Ed was an honorably discharged United States Army veteran of the Korean War, serving with the 2nd Infantry Division from 1952 to 1954. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Amsterdam until moving to Glenmont. Ed was also an early member of the MCT Federal Credit Union and, ultimately, became a member of its Board of Directors and served as its president for many years. He was a past president of the Amsterdam Federation of Teachers and the Amsterdam Teachers Association. He also served on the Board of Directors of the New York State United Teachers ("NYSUT"), a federation of local unions which, during his term on the Board, grew to represent more than 350,000 members throughout New York State. In response to Ed's decision not to stand for reelection for NYSUT's Board in 1988 after his retirement from teaching, NYSUT President Thomas Hobart Jr. noted, "You have been a substantial stabilizing influence for the organization and for my administration from the earliest days. The strong local that you built, the community relationships you have fostered, and the confidence among leaders you have developed with your reserved and soft demeanor, have made you a giant in the development of our organization." Ed's early involvement in these organizations, and his long-term commitment to these democratic, member-governed organizations, reflected his commitment to the American labor movement. Throughout his life, he remained confident in his belief that, through the collective efforts of its members, the labor movement was capable of improving both the working conditions for, and the standard of living of, its members and their families. He was married to Katherine E. MacMaster Greene on August 12, 1961. Katherine passed away on January 27, 2001. Ed is survived by his children, Joseph (Jaquelyn) Greene II, Edward (Laura) Greene Jr., Maura (Greg) Psoinos, Kathy (Greg) Baumgras and Jessica (James) Curcio; his sister Mary-Ann Greene; his grandchildren, Eddie and Georgia Greene, Meghan and Katie Greene, Katherine and Nicholas Psoinos, Andrew (Victoria), Erin and Patrick Baumgras, and John, Timothy, Daniel and Neil Curcio; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sisters Margaret Sayers and Helen McDermott. Ed was a devoted husband to Kay, and a loving father and grandfather. A lover of words, he enjoyed many a great book and the N.Y. Times crossword puzzle. He was a world traveler, a great historian and an amazing story teller. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m. at The Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division St., Amsterdam, followed at 11:15 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, 156 East Main St., Amsterdam, with Reverend Jeffrey L'Arche, M.S. officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson, N.Y. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division St., Amsterdam. Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to the . To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|