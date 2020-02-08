|
Grogan, Edward J. III HALFMOON Edward J. Grogan III, 89 of Fairway Drive in Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, in the loving care of his family. Ed was born in Albany on April 5, 1930, and was the son of the late Edward J. Grogan Jr., and Margaret Ray Grogan. He was a graduate of C.B.A. in Albany, attended Siena College and Albany Law School. He retired from the private practice of law after more than 60 years. He was an active member of the Republican party, having served as the former chairman of the Clifton Park Republican Committee. He was a former member of the Albany County Legislature representing Bethlehem and also was a 1962 candidate for the N.Y.S. Senate. Ed and his family enjoyed summering in their home at Taconic Lake. He was active in the C.B.A. Alumni Association and was a past president of the Albany County Bar Association. Ed was a longtime member of the Albany and Saratoga County Bar Associations. He loved the horses at Saratoga, the Boston Red Sox and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ed was an avid golfer who also enjoyed downhill and cross country skiing. He enjoyed the outdoors. He was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Ushers. Ed was a past president of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Saratoga. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth "Liz" Parket Grogan, whom he married on October 6, 1991; father of Christina (Steven) Anderson, Edward P. (Michou) Grogan, Dara Neuhaus, Roberta (Robert) Shea and the late Michael J. Grogan and Lori S. (Peter) Burbank; brother of Margaret Grogan, and the late John "Jack" Grogan; grandfather of Vincent, Maggie, Sam, Joe, Nathalie, Michael, Isa, Kyle, Caitlin (Bobby), Madison, Jackson, Miles and Sydney; he is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Siena and several nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by Bernadette Kelly Grogan; Elaine Torre Grogan; his son Michael J. Grogan; and daughter Lori S. Burbank. The funeral will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Rt. 9, Round Lake. Calling hours will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to Wildwood School, 2995 Curry Rd. Schenectady, NY, 12303 or Lungevity Foundation, 228 S. Wabash Ave., Suite 700, Chicago, IL, 60604 or to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD, 20785.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020