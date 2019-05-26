Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Hyland. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Interment 1:00 PM Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hyland, Edward J. LATHAM Edward J. Hyland, 81 of Latham, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born in and grew up in the Bronx where he met and married his wife of 58 years, Miriam. Together they had four children, Ed, Debbie (Anthony) Oppelt, Denise (Dale) Holmes and Justine (Kevin) Cuttler. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cory Ragone, Tyler Oppelt, Shannon Ragone, Tori MacGilfrey, Conner Walthers and Ryan (Lauren) Oppelt; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ben and Caelyn Oppelt and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Fisher; and parents, Edward Hyland and Florence Guarino. Ed was employed for 31 years by the Army National Guard where he achieved the rank of sergeant first class. He worked the first 14 years of his military career as a radar electrical technician on Long Island, and his last 17 years were as an avionics mechanic at Flight Facility #3 at the Albany Airport. After retiring, he and Miriam spent winters in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, with his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law where they spent retirement together enjoying cruises, bowling, fishing and the company of their nieces and nephews. He was an avid sports fan and participant. He played competitively in baseball, football and basketball in his high school years and was offered several college scholarships from Division I schools for basketball. He instead chose to get a job and play semi-pro baseball and basketball in his free time. He always followed his Mets, Jets and Giants. His greatest joy though was watching his children, then his grandchildren compete in baseball, basketball, football, hockey, field hockey and especially swimming where he was one of the core group of parents who organized and ran the Colonie Aquatic Swim Club for many years. He also had a great love for music and a beautiful singing voice. We are blessed to be able to listen to his multiple barbershop quartet recordings. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals located at 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals. Interment with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, Ed's family requests that donations, in his memory, be made to .











