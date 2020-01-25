Jackson, Edward "Eddie" J. Jr. TROY Edward "Eddie" J. Jackson Jr., 62, passed away peacefully at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a long struggle with several illnesses. A calling hour will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Holy Serenity COGIC, 131 5th Ave., Troy. A funeral ceremony will follow starting at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 2 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020