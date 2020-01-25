Edward J. "Eddie" Jackson Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. "Eddie" Jackson Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jackson, Edward "Eddie" J. Jr. TROY Edward "Eddie" J. Jackson Jr., 62, passed away peacefully at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a long struggle with several illnesses. A calling hour will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Holy Serenity COGIC, 131 5th Ave., Troy. A funeral ceremony will follow starting at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 2 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.