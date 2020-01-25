Edward J. "Eddie" Jackson Jr.

Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Serenity COGIC
131 5th Ave.
Troy, NY
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Serenity COGIC
131 5th Ave.
Troy, NY
Interment
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Obituary
Jackson, Edward "Eddie" J. Jr. TROY Edward "Eddie" J. Jackson Jr., 62, passed away peacefully at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a long struggle with several illnesses. A calling hour will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Holy Serenity COGIC, 131 5th Ave., Troy. A funeral ceremony will follow starting at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 2 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
