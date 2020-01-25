Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. "Eddie" Jackson Jr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Send Flowers Obituary

Jackson, Edward "Eddie" J. Jr. TROY Edward "Eddie" J. Jackson Jr., 62, passed away peacefully at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a long struggle with several illnesses. Eddie was born on December 28, 1957, in New York, N.Y. to the late Elaine C. Williams and Eddie J. Jackson Sr. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1976. He joined the Army and was honorably discharged. He married to Doris Holmes in 1991. He received his bachelor's degree at Mid-Hudson Bible Institute. Eddie is survived by his wife Doris Jackson of Troy. He is also survived by his children: Jatava (Kinden) Sevorwell of the Bronx, Malik Jackson of Albany, Adarius (Roxanne) Jackson of Charlotte, N.C., Kai (Angela) Dorsey of Watervliet, Shenyce Jackson of Troy, and Shania Jackson of Troy. He is also survived by his brother Clarence Williams; and his sisters, Gladys Brangman, Olivia Brangman, Mildred Ellis, and Mary Ann Williams. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center Unit 7B and Albany Medical Center units C5 and E5, for the care of Eddie. A calling hour will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Holy Serenity COGIC, 131 5th Ave., Troy. A funeral ceremony will follow starting at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 2 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit











