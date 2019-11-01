Kennedy, Edward J. Sr. COHOES Edward J. Kennedy Sr., 94 of Cohoes and the Hague, passed away on October 29, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Cohoes and resided in the area all his life. He was the son of the late William and Adeline Dingley Kennedy; and loving husband of 70 years to Edith Steenbergh Kennedy. Ed graduated from Cohoes High School, class of 1943, and graduated from Siena College in 1958. He was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II and the Korean War. During World War II, he was an ariel gunner on the B-52 bombers, flying many missions. Ed started Latham Electric in 1962 and retired 25 years ago as owner and president of the company. He was an avid golfer and he had a hole in one at the Colonie Golf Course in l989. He played in many golf leagues and was a member of the Ticonderoga Country Club and also a member of Holy Trinity Parish. Ed and Edith enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona and summers in Lake George for the past 30 years; Ed just celebrated his 94th birthday with a party with his family this past Saturday. Besides his loving wife Edith, Ed is survived by his son Edward J. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Lisa of Saratoga Springs; his two daughters, Joanne Kennedy of Cohoes and Ellen Suprunowicz and her husband Steve Stepanek of New Hampshire; and his three grandchildren, Sam and Alex Kennedy and Patrick Suprunowicz. He was predeceased by his two brothers, William and Francis Kennedy; and his sister Margaret Kennedy Kane. Ed was the uncle of Diane and Walter Lipka, April Kennedy, Jerry and Patty Kane, Don and Donna Kane, Peggy and Tony D'Angelico, Lillian Kane and the late William Kane. He is also survived by many cousins. Funeral services will be held on Monday in the Holy Trinity Parish, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may call at the Stanton-Farrell Funeral Home, 326 Columbia St., Cohoes on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. His interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 in memory of Ed would be appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019