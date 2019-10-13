LaPlante, Edward J. BRUNSWICK Edward J. LaPlante, 75, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday morning, October 10, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Troy on January 26, 1944, he was the son of the late Joseph and Sophie LaPlante. Edward grew up in Troy and was a 1962 graduate of Troy High. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country proudly during the Vietnam War on a tour that brought him to Vietnam for 18 months. Upon returning home, he met and married the love of his life, the former Mary Ellen Helferich on September 7, 1968. Edward worked for the City of Troy Dept. of Public Utilities and for CSEA as both director of Political Action and as executive assistant to the president. When not at work, he was an avid golfer and former president of the Park Pub Golf League at Frear Park Golf Course. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, playing Texas Hold 'Em, trips to different casinos, some friendly gambling, enjoying a stiff drink with family and friends, and spending the winters in Myrtle Beach with his wife Mary Ellen. While many things brought Edward joy, nothing made him happier than spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Along with his wife of 51 years, Edward is also survived by their three children, Kimberly (Mario) Loccisano of Brunswick, Jason (Sarah Redcross) LaPlante of Stillwater, and Josh (Kristin) LaPlante of Brunswick; his nine grandchildren, Mario, Matteo, Marcus, and Max Loccisano, Jayme, Sylas, and Meadow LaPlante, and Jacob and Brody LaPlante; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Soprano and Joyce Meddis. Edward's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Van Rensselaer Manor for the care provided to Edward during his stay there. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, October 15, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Edward's family before the service from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory can be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy, NY 12180, or to Patriot Flight Inc., PO Box 13776, Albany, NY 12212-3779.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019