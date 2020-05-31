Edward J. Lounello
Lounello, Edward J. ALBANY Edward J. Lounello passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Edward was a lifelong resident of Albany. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Lounello. Edward was the youngest of nine boys. His parents, William and Rose were Italian immigrants with the last name of Lionelli (or Lionella - a little confusion there)... Ellis Island changed some vowels and the Lounello clan was born. Edward was the last of his family and at almost 87, lived the longest. His late brothers were: Gennaro, Salvatore, John, Vincent, William, Joseph, Albert and Anthony. At 15, Edward tried to enlist in the Army by forging his brother's name on the application! Eventually, when he was old enough he did join the Army and after two years of service in the Korean War was honorably discharged. Shortly afterward, Edward became a Golden Gloves boxer as a bantamweight. He met Mary and they married in 1957. Edward was a firefighter for the Albany Fire Dept. for 15 years, retiring after an injury. From there became an entrepreneur of several businesses: an antique store, several convenient stores, a used furniture store, a nightclub and a neighborhood bar, The Copper Penny Pub. Although he didn't have much education, having left school after the ninth grade, he had street smarts and a quick wit. Always there with a wordplay or pun! He loved puns!! Edward is survived by his three sons: Edward S. Lounello (Christine), Stephen J. Lounello (Barb), and Richard A. Lounello (Maryhelen); and two grandsons, George and Hans as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Shaker Place Nursing Home and the nursing staff of The Community Hospice for the care and support they provided during this most difficult time. Their ability to facilitate FaceTime visits so the family could say goodbye and their compassion being there holding his hand as he passed are greatly appreciated. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice at: www.communityhospice.org in memory of Mr. Lounello. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
