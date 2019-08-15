Edward J. Molitor

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Molitor.
Service Information
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY
12209
(518)-463-1594
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of Mater Christi
40 Hopewell St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Molitor, Edward J. ALBANY Edward J. Molitor, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019, at home. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Eugene and Carolyn (Griswold) Molitor. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957. Ed was a laborer for over 38 years for the Laborers Local 190 in Glenmont. He was an avid N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Yankee fan as well as NASCAR. He was also a Corvette collector. Ed truly enjoyed spending many summers enjoying his camp in Hague, N.Y. with his family and friends. He was also a member of the Albany Elks Lodge # 49, American Legion Zaloga Post #1520 and Polish American Citizens Club of Albany. Ed is survived by his children, Edward A. Molitor, Lisa Molitor Elia and Jennifer Molitor; loving Grandpa and "Da" of Christina Impelletiere, Kaitlyn Bennett (Lomont Moore) and Alyson Bennett; and great "Da" of Ava and Jayden Moore, friend and longtime companion Tracey Smith and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Alice R. (Calhoun) Molitor; infant daughter Mary Elizabeth; as well as his siblings, Joseph, Eugene, John, William, Michael and Carol Littleton. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Sunday, August 18, from 2-5 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Ed's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment with military honors will follow the Mass in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may make memorial donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Elks Lodge bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.