Molitor, Edward J. ALBANY Edward J. Molitor, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019, at home. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Eugene and Carolyn (Griswold) Molitor. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957. Ed was a laborer for over 38 years for the Laborers Local 190 in Glenmont. He was an avid N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Yankee fan as well as NASCAR. He was also a Corvette collector. Ed truly enjoyed spending many summers enjoying his camp in Hague, N.Y. with his family and friends. He was also a member of the Albany Elks Lodge # 49, American Legion Zaloga Post #1520 and Polish American Citizens Club of Albany. Ed is survived by his children, Edward A. Molitor, Lisa Molitor Elia and Jennifer Molitor; loving Grandpa and "Da" of Christina Impelletiere, Kaitlyn Bennett (Lomont Moore) and Alyson Bennett; and great "Da" of Ava and Jayden Moore, friend and longtime companion Tracey Smith and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Alice R. (Calhoun) Molitor; infant daughter Mary Elizabeth; as well as his siblings, Joseph, Eugene, John, William, Michael and Carol Littleton. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Sunday, August 18, from 2-5 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Ed's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment with military honors will follow the Mass in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may make memorial donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019