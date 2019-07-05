Ruping, Edward J. Sr. WATERVLIET Edward J. Ruping Sr., 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albany with his family at his side. Born in Troy on August 16, 1931, he was the son of the late Edward F. and Mary Radzyminski Ruping. Ed was raised in Watervliet and was a graduate of Watervliet High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving as a cryptographer during the Korean War. Upon returning home from service, Ed worked with his father and took over the family confectionary business and was a wholesale candy distributor in the Capital District for many years. He later was a courier for Fleet Bank before retiring. He was a communicant of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet and was a member of the Watervliet Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking and walking throughout Watervliet with his wife Marie meeting friends along the way. He was the beloved husband of 63 years of Marie Waricka Ruping; devoted father of Ann M. (John) Barna of Daytona Beach, Fla., Shirley J. (Douglas) Isabelle of Tallahassee, Fla., Edward J. (Kathleen) Ruping of Hopatcong, N.J. and Patricia A. (Scott) Keller of Basking Ridge, N.J.; and dear brother of Mary (Edward) Kuentzel of Watervliet. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be on Saturday, July 6 (today), at 9 a.m. (with calling from 8:30-9 a.m.) from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 4th Avenue, Watervliet, NY, 12189. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 5 to July 6, 2019