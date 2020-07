Russell, Edward J. Jr. MECHANICVILLE Edward J. Russell Jr. died July 24, 2020. Call, 4-7 p.m. Monday (today) at the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Rt 9, Round Lake. Mass, 9 a.m. Tuesday also in the church. Burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Prior to entering the church, an attestation form will need to be filled out. Masks will be required when in the church and social distancing procedures will be in place. Please visit devito-salvadorefh.com