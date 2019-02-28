Scott, Edward J. CASTLETON Edward "Joe" Scott, 39, died unexpectedly Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Joe was the son of Ed and Michelle Scott; brother of Matthew (Kristine) Scott and Jackie (Dan) Nealon; grandson of Matthew Bleadow; nephew of Marie Bleadow, Gwen Stewart, Georgia Driscoll and Wendy Keller; and proud "funcle" to his nephew Ben and nieces, Lainey and Josephine. Joe was a retired chef who loved cooking, liked the outdoors and enjoyed the companionship of his dogs. Calling hours will be from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Ray Funeral Home 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. His memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NENY Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 950 New Loudon Rd., Latham, NY, 12110 in memory of Edward "Joe" Scott.
