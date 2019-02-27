Valente, Edward J. ALBANY Edward J. Valente of Schenectady succumbed to a long term illness on February 24, 2019. Edward will be lovingly remembered by his son Brian Valente and his wife Elissa; his daughter Denise Laplante and husband Jesse; and his four grandchildren Sadie, Ethan, Lucy and Isaac. He was predeceased by his wife Karin. Edward grew up in Schenectady and lived there for most of his life. He most recently resided at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy. Edward received his Masters in Counseling from Plattsburgh State University, and worked at Wildwood Programs as associate executive director. Later in life, after taking time off to care for his mother, Edward worked with the N.Y.S. Tax Department. He loved horse racing, basketball, baseball and golf, as well as watching his grandkids' sporting events. He will be remembered for his generosity, open mindedness, and sense of humor. Relatives and friends may call at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady on Friday, March 1. Public calling hours will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Saints Cyril and Method Cemetery, Rotterdam. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary