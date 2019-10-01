Edward James "Tiny" Coviello Jr. (1968 - 2019)
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Prospect Park Overlook
Troy, NY
Coviello, Edward "Tiny" James Jr. TROY Edward "Tiny" James Coviello Jr., born March 28, 1968, passed away September 18, 2019. He was the son of Barbara Kipp (Caracci); nephew of Joseph Caracci; father of Eric Bartholomew; brother of Beth Coviello; uncle of Andrea Majewski (Smith); and cousin of David Caracci. Preceded in afterlife by maternal grandmother Barbara Caracci; and brothers, Michael, David, Joseph and Paul Jr. Bartholomew. The family would like to give a special thank you to the late Mrs. Beth Randall and her son David of the Randall School of Ice Skating in Troy. who gave him a special home for the last decade. Friends are welcome to attend a memorial service held in Prospect Park in Troy at the overlook on Saturday, October 5, at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 1, 2019
