Coviello, Edward "Tiny" James Jr. TROY Edward "Tiny" James Coviello Jr., born March 28, 1968, passed away September 18, 2019. He was the son of Barbara Kipp (Caracci); nephew of Joseph Caracci; father of Eric Bartholomew; brother of Beth Coviello; uncle of Andrea Majewski (Smith); and cousin of David Caracci. Preceded in afterlife by maternal grandmother Barbara Caracci; and brothers, Michael, David, Joseph and Paul Jr. Bartholomew. The family would like to give a special thank you to the late Mrs. Beth Randall and her son David of the Randall School of Ice Skating in Troy. who gave him a special home for the last decade. Friends are welcome to attend a memorial service held in Prospect Park in Troy at the overlook on Saturday, October 5, at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 1, 2019